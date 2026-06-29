Weekly policy watch: PMI data, PM Modi's Seychelles visit in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will focus on growth indicators, external stability and international engagement.

Key developments to track include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Seychelles, the release of industrial production data, HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI readings, and fresh foreign exchange reserves figures.

PM Modi’s Seychelles visit

PM Modi is on a three-day state visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29. During the visit, Modi was awarded the honorary title 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' in recognition of his support for environmental protection and for advancing the interests of Small Island Developing States.

The visit is focused on strengthening cooperation and reinforcing a shared vision for a more inclusive global order and stronger representation of the Global South.

Industrial production data on June 29 India’s industrial output data, due on June 29, will provide an update on the strength of economic activity. Industrial production grew 4.9 per cent in April under the revised Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series based on 2022-23, compared with a revised 3.2 per cent growth in March. The new series expands sector coverage and updates weights to better reflect changes in the economy. Manufacturing remained the biggest contributor to growth, expanding 6.2 per cent in April. Under the revised series, manufacturing now carries a weight of 76.1 per cent in the index. The upcoming data will help assess whether industrial growth is maintaining momentum.

Manufacturing PMI on July 1 The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI will be released on July 1 and will offer an early signal on factory sector performance. Manufacturing activity strengthened in May, with the PMI rising to 55.0 from 54.7 in April -- the highest reading in three months. Growth was supported by stronger domestic demand and healthy growth in new orders, although export demand moderated compared with the previous month. Services PMI on July 3 The HSBC Services PMI, due on July 3, will provide insights into activity across India’s services sector. Services sector growth rose to a six-month high in May, with the PMI increasing to 59.8 from 58.8 in April.