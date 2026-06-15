Weekly policy watch: WPI inflation, PM Modi's Europe visit in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will centre on inflation trends, external sector stability and international engagement.

The key developments include the release of wholesale inflation and foreign exchange reserves data, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France and Slovakia.

WPI inflation data to show producer price pressures

India’s wholesale inflation rose sharply to 8.3 per cent in April from 3.88 per cent in March, reaching its highest level in 42 months. The rise was mainly driven by higher prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals and manufactured products.

Among major categories, fuel and power recorded the steepest increase, with inflation jumping to 24.71 per cent in April from 1.05 per cent in March. The sharp rise reflected higher mineral oil prices during the month. Food inflation at the wholesale level also moved up slightly to 2.31 per cent from 1.85 per cent in March. The upcoming data will be tracked to assess whether cost pressures remain elevated and how they could affect inflation across the economy. Forex reserves data to indicate external stability Foreign exchange reserves data, scheduled for June 19, will provide an update on India’s external financial position.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, India’s forex reserves fell by $711 million to $681.610 billion in the week ended June 5. The decline was mainly due to a fall in foreign currency assets, which dropped by $2.704 billion to $543.444 billion. The latest numbers will be important in assessing how India’s reserves are responding to global market conditions and currency movements. PM Modi’s France, Slovakia visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia from June 13 to 18. In France, PM Modi held talks with President Emmanuel Macron in Nice on June 13-14 and jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates initiative.