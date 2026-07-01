'Powered' up: Pvt projects pipeline expands 70% in Q1 to ₹13.1 trn

The surge in private capex announcement numbers is also partly helped by the impact seen in Q4FY26 due to the West Asia war. In that quarter, private sector capex announcements fell to ₹7.5 trillion, the lowest as compared to the previous three Q4s when the number averaged ₹15.3 trillion. The 56.9 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q4FY26 was the worst performance in at least 7 quarters. So, it is likely that some project announcements may have been delayed due to the US-Iran war.