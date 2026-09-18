Private financing critical for Viksit Bharat goal: Economic Affairs Secy

Achieving India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision will require critical private sector investment, as public expenditure alone cannot bridge the massive financing gap, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference of finance ministers and finance secretaries of states and Union Territories, Thakur highlighted the sovereign rating upgrades from major international rating agencies received by India over the past one-and-a-half years, and said such global recognition underscores India's growing economic strength, improving business climate, and strengthening position in the global investment landscape.

Stating that India holds "firm promise" to move forward on the already achieved goals and scale new heights, he said Centre-state partnership on policy issues, on tapping financial sources, and on implementation can spearhead towards Viksit Bharat decisively.

"We know that we meet today in the backdrop of ongoing global difficulties. Under these circumstances, and because of the scale of transformation we envisage towards ourselves to reach our shared goal, it needs to be borne in mind that this scale cannot be met solely by government budgets, and that private sector financing will need to play a critical role," Thakur said. The Secretary said the conference will keep this perspective at the forefront while discussing the theme 'Financing India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat'. Noting that the Centre-state partnership has helped India get recognised by global agencies for macroeconomic stability and fiscal prudence, Thakur said India has been noted to be amongst the top attractive destinations for the global business environment, as highlighted in the World Economic Forum's Chief Economists Outlook of May 2026.