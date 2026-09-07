Private firms' capex rises 7% to ₹30.3 trillion in FY25, shows govt data

Data further revealed that, of what India invested in intellectual property — software, research and development, databases, etc.— private corporations accounted for about Rs. 8.5 trillion, or close to four-fifths of the total.
The government and public sector together managed just under Rs. 1.9 trillion, about a fifth, with the general government alone contributing around Rs. 1 trillion. Sabnavis expects GFCF to grow very marginally, going forward, and the pattern to endure.
"The household sector will continue to lead, because of the construction part, while the private sector is more because of machinery," according to Sabnavis.