Profit bonanza for govt OMCs in Q2 FY27 despite crude oil turmoil

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of ₹29,896.1 crore in the September quarter of FY27, up 66.2 per cent year-on-year from ₹17,990.4 crore in the year-ago period and the highest in the last 13-quarters.

These companies’ gross sales revenue (including excise duty) —that reflects the retail prices of their key products such as diesel, petrol, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) — was up 28.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.64 trillion in Q2FY27, up from around ₹4.38 trillion in the comparable year-ago period. But quarterly gross sales were down 3.7 per cent sequentially from a record high of ₹5.86 trillion in the June quarter.