Goa’s mining department is readying for the fifth round of iron ore block auctions in December in yet another push to revive the sector, which had ground to a standstill after a Supreme Court order banned the renewal of leases in 2012.

The state is lining up four to six blocks for bids next month, according to government sources. Of the 18 blocks auctioned so far since FY22, only six have managed to start operations, with a capacity of around 5 million tonnes (mt).

However, it has not been an easy road for the mining industry. On October 5, 2012, the Supreme Court ordered the suspension of mining activities and mineral transportation in Goa, following the Justice MB Shah Commission report on illegal mining in the state. The court later lifted the ban in April 2014, but placed an annual production cap of 20 mt.

With this latest thrust, the state is looking to net revenues of around ₹1,000 crore annually, which officials say is a very conservative estimate.

Mining and quarrying, which contributed 16.33 per cent of Goa’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2011-12, when the sector was at its pre-shutdown peak, now accounts for less than 1 per cent. The latest figures show the sector’s share at 0.61 per cent in 2024-25.

Consequently, there was a fall in the sector’s contribution to the state’s non-tax revenue, declining from 46 per cent in 2010-11 to less than 4 per cent in the 2025-26 Budget estimates.

If all blocks resume operations, the total revenue could be around ₹4,000 crore annually, according to industry experts.

“Achieving the capacity of 20 mt should not be difficult as the 17 blocks alone have a capacity of 19 mt. We have been working closely with other departments, including forest and environment, to facilitate faster clearances for the leaseholders,” said Narayan Gad, director, Directorate of Mines and Geology in Goa.

The state government is also planning to approach the Supreme Court to seek permission to increase production beyond the current limit.