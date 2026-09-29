Protein boom pushes whey prices higher as India relies on imports

According to some reports, India’s whey protein imports have been rising at a steady rate of almost 20-22 per cent annually, and is estimated to be close to 25,000 tonnes in 2024-25.
Traders and market watchers said a major reason for the high imports is India’s limited market for cheese: depending on what the end product is, the other is an unavoidable by-product. India is largely a liquid milk market and by-products typically consist of items such as curd, ghee, and ice-creams, among others, with cheese, including paneer, lower on the pecking order.
According to some estimates, less than 3 per cent of India’s annual milk production goes into making cheese. This, in turn, means whey production is low even as demand is rising.