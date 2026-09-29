Protein boom pushes whey prices higher as India relies on imports

Then, in 2024, a second wave of demand surge came but capacities that had been watered down found it difficult to ramp back up. This gap in output has continued, which is why countries worldwide are facing an acute shortage of whey protein.

“Across the world, demand for protein has increased significantly. One factor is the growing use of obesity medicines such as Ozempic and similar drugs for weight reduction. When people lose weight, they can also lose muscle mass, so they need higher protein intake to compensate for that. These medicines have also become available in India over the past several months, so demand for protein could increase here as well,” said Rahul Kumar, chief operating officer of Parag Milk Foods, which is India’s largest producer of whey proteins.