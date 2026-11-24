Retail inflation in almost all protein products—be it milk, butter, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, meat or pulses—has spiked since January this year. Low monsoon rainfall in major states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with the rising cost of feed and fodder, is being primarily blamed for this spike.

Some experts noted that the jump in prices for maize, mustard meal, soybean meal and rice bran meal has pushed up feed meal prices.

The diversion of maize for producing ethanol is also blamed for the rising prices of fodder and feed meal. Maize, an important ingredient in livestock feed, makes up 70 per cent of the raw material needed to produce ethanol.