Putin signs law ratifying India-Russia temporary employment agreement

Russia has ratified an agreement with India to facilitate the temporary employment of citizens in each other's territories.

According to Russian publication RBC, President Vladimir Putin signed the law on October 12 after the State Duma adopted it on October 1 and the Federation Council approved it on October 2.

India and Russia signed the agreement during Putin’s state visit to New Delhi in December 2025. An agreement on cooperation to combat irregular migration was also signed at that time.

More than 71,000 Indian citizens are working in Russia, primarily in the construction and textile industries, according to the Russian Ministry of Labour. The number is expected to rise to 100,000 by the end of 2026.