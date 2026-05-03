Home / Economy / News / Pvt banks expect pickup in retail credit in FY27; corp, MSME lending strong

Pvt banks expect pickup in retail credit in FY27; corp, MSME lending strong

Corporate and MSME loans power credit growth as retail lending lags, but banks expect a pickup in FY27

private banks india, credit growth, bank market share, hdfc bank, axis bank, icici bank, public sector banks, banking sector fy26
premium
Representative Image
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 8:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Large private banks, who were leaning heavily on corporate and micro and small and medium enterprise (MSME) lending to sustain credit growth, expect retail growth to pick up in 2026-27 (FY27).
 
Retail credit growth remained in single digit in the fourth quarter of FY26. However, strong retail disbursements are likely to translate into meaningful book growth, they said, adding that corporate lending is also expected to remain resilient despite the West Asian crisis.
 
A senior executive at a large private sector bank said certain pockets of the economy — data centres, green energy, and defence, along with a handful of large conglomerates — have been performing strongly. This has allowed larger banks to capture an outsized share of wallet, underpinned by deep client relationships. Relatively expensive conditions in the bond market have further supported corporate credit demand.
 
According to the executive, banks preferred to deploy surplus liquidity into corporate lending, even as retail channels have not been fully reopened. On the retail side, disbursement growth has been strong, but translation into book growth typically takes two to three quarters.
 
In the earlier phase of the easing cycle, that lag was compounded by elevated balance transfers, as borrowers with higher-cost loans rushed to refinance amid intensifying competition among lenders. With interest rates now broadly stable, that refinancing wave is subsiding. Run-offs are easing, and the pipeline of disbursements is beginning to show up more visibly in loan book expansion, he said.
 
The Q4FY26 results of the country’s three largest private sector lenders highlight the divergence between retail book growth and other segments.
 
HDFC Bank reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its retail book, well below the 17.2 per cent growth in its small and mid-market segment and 13 per cent growth in corporate lending. Overall loans grew 12 per cent.
 
At Axis Bank, retail loans expanded 8 per cent, compared with a 24 per cent surge in SME lending and a 38 per cent jump in corporate loans, driving overall credit growth of 19 per cent.
 
ICICI Bank’s retail book grew 9.5 per cent, broadly in line with its 9.3 per cent corporate growth, but lagged its business banking and rural portfolios, which expanded 24.4 per cent and 25.6 per cent, respectively. Overall loan growth stood at nearly 16 per cent.
 
Subrat Mohanty, executive director at Axis Bank, said retail disbursement growth had been fairly strong and that book growth had begun to inch up in response. "The retail book growth does take a little bit of time before it starts showing the disbursement growth," he said during the post-earnings media call. "The opportunities in wholesale banking are quite robust at this point," he added. 
 
Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director at HDFC Bank, said retail momentum was visible across vehicle financing, personal loans and business loans, with the mortgage book remaining steady.
 
On the corporate side, he highlighted opportunities in electronics, food processing, automobiles and auto ancillaries, renewables, and semiconductors, as well as acquisition financing, project finance, and supply chain financing. “Corporate and emerging corporate segments are expected to remain resilient in the year ahead,” he said during the investor call.
 
Mid-tier lenders told a similar story of retail caution. Federal Bank’s retail book grew over 8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, while Yes Bank’s rose 4.7 per cent.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-bound LPG tanker clears Hormuz, set to reach Vizag by May 13

Centre releases ₹17,744 crore as first wage instalment for MGNREGA in FY27

Weekly economy wrap: GST hits record, FDI rules ease, credit slows

RBI caps unsecured lending, tightens housing loan norms for UCBs

CEA sees West Asia conflict widening India's CAD above 2%, urges investment

Topics :Private banksMSMEsICICI Bank

First Published: May 03 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story