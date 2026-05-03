Pvt banks expect pickup in retail credit in FY27; corp, MSME lending strong

ICICI Bank’s retail book grew 9.5 per cent, broadly in line with its 9.3 per cent corporate growth, but lagged its business banking and rural portfolios, which expanded 24.4 per cent and 25.6 per cent, respectively. Overall loan growth stood at nearly 16 per cent.

Subrat Mohanty, executive director at Axis Bank, said retail disbursement growth had been fairly strong and that book growth had begun to inch up in response. "The retail book growth does take a little bit of time before it starts showing the disbursement growth," he said during the post-earnings media call. "The opportunities in wholesale banking are quite robust at this point," he added.