Q4 hit but private capital expenditure lifts FY26 investments 32%

“The immediate outlook, therefore, points to slower and more selective investment growth rather than another broad acceleration. Under such circumstances, stronger public sector capex may be required in FY2027 to sustain the overall investment momentum,” he noted, reckoning there could be a dip in private sector investment commitments, especially for large projects, in the first half of FY2027.
There were significant shifts among the States preferred by investors in FY26, even though Maharashtra remained on top and expanded its share with outlays worth ₹11.05 trillion, up from ₹7.94 trillion in FY25. Andhra Pradesh jumped up from fifth position in FY25, nudging Maharashtra’s traditional rival for investments, Gujarat out of the second place, by securing 15.4 per cent or nearly ₹9 trillion of total outlays in FY26.