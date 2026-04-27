Q4 hit but private capital expenditure lifts FY26 investments 32%

Rajasthan retained the third rank, though its share in total investment moderated from 10.54 percent to 9.12 percent, while Gujarat slipped to fourth. Odisha moved up a notch to the fifth position, even as Karnataka dropped two spots to sixth. While Madhya Pradesh continued to be the seventh preferred investment address, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh traded places in FY26 from their ninth and eighth positions in FY25, respectively. Tamil Nadu re-entered the top 10 states list in FY2026, with fresh investments rising from ₹0.98 trillion in FY25 to ₹2.29 trillion, as Chhattisgarh dropped out of the tenth position to the twelfth.