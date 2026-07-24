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Quality control orders intended to achieve policy objectives: India at WTO

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also said that India is committed to an open, transparent and predictable trade and investment regime

World Trade Organisation, WTO
The remarks come at a time when certain WTO member countries have raised issues about QCOs
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
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India's quality control orders (QCOs) are intended to achieve legitimate public policy objectives, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Eighth Trade Policy Review of India at the WTO in Geneva, Agarwal further said that trade remedy investigations are conducted transparently, based on objective evidence, due process and judicial oversight.

The remarks come at a time when certain WTO member countries have raised issues about QCOs.

India's tariff reforms, customs simplification measures and ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) strategy have steadily strengthened the country's integration with the global economy, Agarwal said.

He also said that India is committed to an open, transparent and predictable trade and investment regime.

The Trade Policy Review is a key transparency and monitoring mechanism of the WTO under which members' trade and related policies are periodically examined to enhance transparency, strengthen adherence to WTO rules and facilitate constructive dialogue among members.

The secretary emphasised that India's agricultural tariff structure is designed to safeguard the livelihoods of millions of small, low-income and resource-poor farmers, ensuring fairness and equity, while industrial tariffs support supply chain resilience, diversification and domestic manufacturing capabilities in an evolving global economic environment.

During the review, India received 1,094 written questions from 44 WTO members.

Agarwal stressed that WTO reforms should remain development-oriented, preserve policy space for developing countries, strengthen the Organization's credibility and deliver on existing mandates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :WTO IndiaWTOCommerce ministry

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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