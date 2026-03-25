Questions on caste to be notified before second phase of Census 2027: Govt

The questions on caste to be asked by enumerators will be notified before the commencement of the second phase of the Census 2027, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the questions will be finalised on the basis of inputs and suggestions received from different ministries, departments, organisations, Census data users, etc., before each Census.

"The questions, including on caste, for the second phase will be finalised and notified as per the established procedure," he said.

The Census will be conducted in two phases - houselisting and housing census from April to September 2026, and population enumeration (PE) in February 2027.