R&D spending in India only 0.84% of GDP in FY24, govt tells Parliament

India's gross expenditure on research and development (GERD), including both private and government spending, rose 85 per cent from ₹1.33 trillion in 2019-20 to ₹2.45 trillion in 2023-24. However, its share of gross domestic product (GDP) increased only from 0.66 per cent to 0.84 per cent, well short of India's aspiration of reaching 2 per cent by 2035, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Even at 0.84 per cent, India trails most BRICS peers. According to the latest available figures, China spent 2.69 per cent of GDP on research and development (R&D) in 2024, Brazil 1.19 per cent in 2023, and Russia around 0.94 per cent in 2024. South Africa, at 0.61 per cent in 2022, and Vietnam, at about 0.41 per cent in 2023, lag behind India.

The composition of R&D spending shifted more sharply than the overall increase. The government's share fell from 66.2 per cent in 2019-20 to 48.2 per cent in 2023-24, while private industry's share rose from 33.8 per cent to 51.8 per cent, marking the first time private capital funded the majority of India's research. In rupee terms, private-sector R&D spending increased from ₹44,754 crore in 2019-20 to ₹1.18 trillion in 2023-24, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.52 per cent. State governments, however, continue to account for only a small share of national R&D spending. State-sector expenditure grew at a CAGR of just 3.4 per cent between 2019-20 and 2023-24 and accounted for about 4 per cent of the national total in 2023-24, underscoring that India's R&D effort is not yet a broad-based federal one.