Railways readies ₹1.8 trn PPP pipeline, eyes private role in track creation

The project pipeline was part of the Action Taken by the Government report on the committee’s recommendation on the ministry’s demand for grants. It was presented by the panel in Parliament on Monday.
“So far, 18 projects of Rs. 16,686 crore have been completed through PPP model. 7 projects of Rs.16,362 crore are under implementation including coal connectivity and port connectivity projects,” the ministry told the panel.
The projects include big-ticket track projects like Itarsi–Manikpur 3rd line worth ₹9,562 crore, Haridaspur–Vizianagaram 4th line expected to cost ₹8,321 crore, seven trainset maintenance depots valued at ₹21,000 crore, ₹6,400-crore wagon maintenance depots, and power projects worth ₹44,500 crore.