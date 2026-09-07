Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt seizes 44 vehicles in 3 weeks in tax evasion crackdown

Rajasthan govt seizes 44 vehicles in 3 weeks in tax evasion crackdown

Rajasthan tax department seizes 44 vehicles in three-week crackdown on suspected tax evasion

CAFE-2 norms, Fuel efficiency norms, CAFE-3 policy, Electric vehicles India, Auto industry regulations
(Representative image from Pexels)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Rajasthan’s Commercial Taxes Department has cracked down on tax evasion, seizing 44 vehicles in three weeks ending on September 3. The vehicles were impounded due to discrepancies between actual cargo and billed quantities, an official of the Commercial Taxes Department said.
 
“Over the past three weeks, the department's enforcement teams intercepted 44 vehicles where the actual volume of goods being transported was higher than what was recorded in the corresponding bills and e-way bills. Preliminary investigations revealed that in some cases, traders or transporters were transporting larger quantities of goods than declared in the documents,” he said.
 
According to the official, the possibility that such irregularities were intended to underreport actual sales and thereby reduce tax liability cannot be ruled out. In all such cases, the vehicles have been seized in accordance with regulations, and further action is underway.
 
During the investigation, the department is scrutinising the roles of both the concerned traders and the parties involved in transportation, he said.
 
The official clarified that transporting larger quantity of goods than what is declared on the bill is not merely a clerical error but a serious matter indicative of potential tax evasion. If done deliberately, such actions create the possibility of concealing actual sales and the resulting tax liability. Thorough investigations are being conducted into the available documents, actual goods, transport details, and related transactions in such cases.
 
He added that surveillance and enforcement actions against practices such as under-declaring quantities on bills, transporting goods without the mandatory e-way bill, and other forms of tax evasion will continue across the state.
 
“The department aims to effectively curb tax evasion while safeguarding the interests of honest taxpayers who conduct business in compliance with the law. Enforcement activities are being strengthened to ensure that tax-compliant businesses do not face unfair competition from those engaging in such practices,” he said.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Only 23% of rural LPG users rely on it exclusively, finds CEEW study

Premium

LNG prices surge to multiyear highs as West Asia war squeezes supplies

Weekly policy watch: Coal gasification deadline, forex reserves in focus

Premium

Private firms' capex rises 7% to ₹30.3 trillion in FY25, shows govt data

Premium

Trust deficit in GDP data is a political issue: Rajeeva Karandikar

Topics :rajasthantaxGST

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsVodafone Idea ShareBitcoin OutlookAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Next Story