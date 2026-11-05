Rajasthan's mobile veterinary scheme benefits over 6.8 million livestock

Rajasthan government’s ‘Mobile Veterinary Scheme’ is gaining traction among livestock owners, as 6.833 million livestock animals receive free treatment till November 4, state Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cow Protection, Joraram Kumawat said.

The scheme was launched on February 24, 2024.

Kumawat was chairing a high-level review meeting of the Animal Husbandry Department at the state secretariat recently.

Reviewing the progress of the scheme, Kumawat said 6.833 million livestock animals — belonging to 1.949 million animal owners — have received free treatment under the initiative, of which, 1.68 million animals received doorstep treatment, following calls to the toll-free helpline number ‘1962’.

“Beneficiary feedback indicates that 98 per cent rated the services as ‘good’,” the minister said.

Kumawat further noted that as of November 2, 2026, a total of 4,408,174 animals had been registered under the ‘Chief Minister Mangla Animal Insurance Scheme’, of which, health certificates have been issued to 3,029,639, and insurance policies to 2,756,103. The minister also issued directives to ensure immediate settlement of pending claims under the scheme, and to issue charge-sheets to joint-directors in case of negligence. The scheme was announced in the 2024-25 budget to promote the interests of the state’s livestock owners and provide them financial security through livestock insurance. Entailing an expenditure of ~400 crore, the scheme aims to provide insurance coverage to 500,000 cows/buffaloes, 500,000 sheep/goats, and 100,000 camels. As of November 3, over ~108 crore has already been paid to the beneficiaries.