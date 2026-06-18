Rationalised royalty rates aim to cut costs, boost oil and gas exploration

“For example, the quality of prospectivity data, as we are still in the process of mapping our basins. This step in itself may not be sufficient to attract big oil companies,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head (corporate ratings), Icra. “Also, it is a fact that big oil and gas companies are also looking at other more lucrative acreages or geographies globally. India has not been a very prospective region for them. Also, the fact (is) that they are cutting down their own fresh spending under ESG (environment, social, governance) plans, etc, prioritising funds to locations where prospectivity is very high, like Guyana or Nigeria.”