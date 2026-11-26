The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted Rs 8,002.80 crore of state government securities in its first switch auction, allowing states to replace bonds maturing in 2027-2029 with longer-dated securities maturing between 2034 and 2044.

The central bank issued destination securities worth Rs 8,261.55 crore in face value against the accepted bonds. It had notified Rs 10,800 crore across 10 securities and received 81 offers worth Rs 11,188.66 crore, of which it accepted 50.

Tamil Nadu accounted for the largest share of accepted securities at Rs 2,222 crore, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 1,950 crore, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 1,844.80 crore, Uttar Pradesh at Rs 1,381 crore and Punjab at Rs 605 crore.