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RBI announces Rs 75,000 crore four-day VRR auction amid surplus liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a four-day variable rate repo auction worth Rs 75,000 crore to manage evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
The net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹2.8 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 8:26 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a four-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction worth  ₹75,000 crore on Thursday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of ₹2.8 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed.
 
VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity in the financial system.
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Topics :RBILiquidityBanking system

First Published: May 06 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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