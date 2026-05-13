RBI announces switch auction for Rs 30,000 crore government bonds

The Government of India plans to switch ₹30,000 crore worth of government securities through an auction, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Wednesday.

The auction, scheduled for Monday, seeks to convert a basket of government bonds maturing between 2027 and 2030 into longer-tenor securities maturing between 2035 and 2060.

The securities proposed to be switched include the 6.79 per cent GS 2027, 6.64 per cent GS 2027, 7.06 per cent GS 2028, 8.60 per cent GS 2028, 6.13 per cent GS 2028, 7.59 per cent GS 2029, 7.10 per cent GS 2029, and 7.88 per cent GS 2030.

These bonds will be exchanged for papers such as 6.67 per cent GS 2035, 6.64 per cent GS 2035, 7.41 per cent GS 2036, 7.62 per cent GS 2039, and the ultra-long 7.19 per cent GS 2060. Under the switch operation, the government plans to convert ₹5,000 crore each of 7.06 per cent GS 2028, 7.10 per cent GS 2029, and 7.88 per cent GS 2030, while ₹4,000 crore of 7.59 per cent GS 2029 and ₹3,000 crore each of 6.79 per cent GS 2027, 6.64 per cent GS 2027, and 8.60 per cent GS 2028 will also be switched.