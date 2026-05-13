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RBI announces switch auction for Rs 30,000 crore government bonds

RBI said the switch operation will help the government spread redemption liabilities and reduce rollover risks by replacing short-term securities with longer-tenor bonds

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Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 8:46 PM IST
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The Government of India plans to switch ₹30,000 crore worth of government securities through an auction, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Wednesday.
 
The auction, scheduled for Monday, seeks to convert a basket of government bonds maturing between 2027 and 2030 into longer-tenor securities maturing between 2035 and 2060.
 
The securities proposed to be switched include the 6.79 per cent GS 2027, 6.64 per cent GS 2027, 7.06 per cent GS 2028, 8.60 per cent GS 2028, 6.13 per cent GS 2028, 7.59 per cent GS 2029, 7.10 per cent GS 2029, and 7.88 per cent GS 2030.
 
These bonds will be exchanged for papers such as 6.67 per cent GS 2035, 6.64 per cent GS 2035, 7.41 per cent GS 2036, 7.62 per cent GS 2039, and the ultra-long 7.19 per cent GS 2060.
 
Under the switch operation, the government plans to convert ₹5,000 crore each of 7.06 per cent GS 2028, 7.10 per cent GS 2029, and 7.88 per cent GS 2030, while ₹4,000 crore of 7.59 per cent GS 2029 and ₹3,000 crore each of 6.79 per cent GS 2027, 6.64 per cent GS 2027, and 8.60 per cent GS 2028 will also be switched.
 
The operation will be conducted through the RBI’s Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber), where market participants will have to submit bids specifying the amount of source securities and prices of both source and destination securities up to two decimal places.
 
Switch operations allow the government to exchange short-dated securities for longer-tenor bonds without immediate cash outgo, helping distribute redemption liabilities over time and reducing rollover risks.
 
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Topics :SecuritiesRBIbond market

First Published: May 13 2026 | 8:46 PM IST

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