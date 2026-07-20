RBI attracts $20.7 billion through forex steps to bolster capital inflows

India's central bank has attracted more than $20 ​billion under a set of measures announced to strengthen the country's balance of payments and boost capital inflows, ??the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, about a month after the steps were unveiled.

The RBI in June announced a series of foreign exchange measures, including concessional hedging facilities and ‌swap arrangements, to encourage overseas fundraising by state-run firms, ​banks and through foreign currency ​non-resident deposits.

The crisis-era steps came against the backdrop of sustained pressure on the Indian ​rupee that had declined to a series of record lows as the Iran war sharply lifted oil prices, raising the risk of a third consecutive year of a balance of payments (BoP) deficit for India.

The central bank said it received $17.41 billion via Foreign Currency ​Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits raised by banks and swapped with the RBI under a zero-cost facility, ‌which has allowed banks to offer higher returns on such deposits. The RBI also received $1.34 ​billion via swap facilities for External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) and $1.97 billion through Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCB) undertaken by authorised lenders. The measures have drawn a cumulative $20.7 billion between June 8 and July 17. The scale of ‌inflows is in particular focus for ​the rupee, which is facing renewed pressure ‌from a sharp rise in oil prices amid renewed hostilities in the Middle ‌East. ??The currency declined to a two-month low of 96.5250 on Monday.