RBI bears hedging costs: Banks may offer 100 bps more on FCNR(B) deposits

As part of measures to attract foreign capital, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said authorised dealer banks raising fresh three-five-year Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits will be eligible for a facility under which the central bank will bear the full hedging cost until September 30, 2026.

The move is expected to enable banks to offer non-resident Indians (NRIs) deposit rates that are at least 100 basis points higher than current levels. While some analysts estimate the scheme could attract inflows exceeding the $34 billion mobilised under a similar FCNR(B) swap scheme in 2013, others cautioned that the impact may not be as pronounced this time.

"If the hedging cost is taken care of, then roughly around 100 basis points more can be given," said a senior banker at a state-owned bank, adding that while the quantum of inflows remains uncertain, the scheme is likely to attract funds. "There are customers who will like to take this opportunity, particularly when the rupee is at around 95-something. Hopefully, if the rupee recovers, that will also be to their advantage," he said, adding that there is unlikely to be any pressure on banks' net interest margins (NIMs) as the RBI will bear the hedging cost. An FCNR(B) deposit is a term deposit account for NRIs that allows deposits in designated foreign currencies such as the US dollar, pound sterling and euro. The deposits offer tax-free interest income, full repatriability of principal and interest, and protection against exchange rate fluctuations.

The central bank expects banks to offer higher returns to NRI depositors under the scheme, though it has not set any mobilisation target. "The scheme will enable banks to increase deposit rates for non-resident and OCI depositors despite the reduced interest rate differential between India and overseas markets. We have not set any target, but we hope to receive healthy and large-scale inflows through the measures announced today," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said. "We believe a five-year FCNR(B) deposit provides a longer and more predictable source of foreign currency funding than a three-year deposit. Incidentally, with the RBI shouldering the hedging costs (@2.5 per cent annually for the contract period), a successful deposit garner should largely alleviate constraints faced on the domestic deposit mobilisation front too and should have a sobering effect on loan pricing/other market-based yields across CPs/CDs and G-secs, helping in true transmission," the report said.

It added that with the RBI bearing the full hedging cost as well as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and cash reserve ratio (CRR) costs until September 30, banks can offer more attractive FCNR(B) rates to NRIs without taking unhedged currency risk. State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, currently offers 3.05 per cent on five-year FCNR(B) deposits, while HDFC Bank offers 3.4 per cent for the same tenor. "Banks can thus offer attractive FCNR(B) pricing in the range of 5.5 per cent and upwards. Taking an annual hedging cost at ₹2.5 per cent, the total outgo comes to ₹12.5 per cent for a five-year tenor, implying a $125 million cost embedded per billion dollars raised. We believe FCNR(B) deposits could easily attract upwards of the levels of $34 billion that was mobilised in 2013," SBI Research said.

P D Singh, chief executive officer, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said the scheme could materially improve foreign currency inflows. "The MPC announcement on a scheme to attract three-five-year retail foreign currency term deposits should be a game changer as this would help attract FCY flows into the country while allowing banks to bolster their deposit growth and meet client funding requirements," Singh said. The FCNR(B) scheme has previously been used by the RBI during periods of external sector stress. Its most notable use came in 2013, when the RBI under then Governor Raghuram Rajan launched a concessional FCNR(B) swap window during the taper tantrum, helping banks mobilise around $34 billion in deposits. The RBI also relaxed FCNR(B) norms in 2022 to attract NRI deposits amid pressure on the rupee.

Weak capital inflows, particularly foreign portfolio investment (FPI), have been a key factor behind the rupee's weakness. The currency has depreciated 1.1 per cent against the US dollar since the start of FY27 and 5.3 per cent since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict. "The RBI will bear the full hedging cost for three-year to five-year FCNR(B) deposits till September 30. These deposits will get CRR and SLR exemption (similar to the 2013 FCNR(B) scheme). The RBI is effectively absorbing 3.45 per cent of hedging costs in the current scheme. The FCNR(B) measure is expected to garner the majority of the capital inflows, as it is cost-effective for banks as well as lucrative for NRIs," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.