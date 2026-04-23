RBI net buys $7.41 billion in forex market in February, shows bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India purchased $7.41 billion in the foreign exchange market in February on a net basis, marking the second straight month of net dollar buys, data from a bulletin showed on Thursday.

The Indian rupee rose 1 per cent in February to post its first monthly gain in 10 months on the announcement of a trade deal between India and the US.

During the month, the RBI purchased $21.4 billion and sold $13.99 billion. In January, it had net bought $2.5 billion.

The RBI's net outstanding forward dollar sales stood at $77.67 billion as of end-February, compared with $67.77 billion at the end of the previous month.