RBI data shows slower sales growth for private firms at 11.4% in FY25

Net sales of non-financial private companies increased at a slower pace of 11.4 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to 11.7 per cent in the previous year, according to Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The RBI released data relating to financial performance of non-government non-financial (NGNF) private limited companies during 2024-25 based on audited annual accounts of select 15,919 companies reported in the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) format.

Services sector recorded 13.5 per cent growth in net sales during 2024-25, driven by 'Trade -- wholesale & retail', 'Real Estate' and 'Transport and Storage services' sub-sectors.

Sales growth in the manufacturing sector moderated marginally to 9.2 per cent in 2024-25 from 9.4 per cent in the previous year.