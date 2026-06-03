RBI dismisses gold sale rumours, physical reserves steady at 880.52 tonnes

Debunking reports of gold sale, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said there is no change in the physical stock of gold, which remains unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

The clarification from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes following reports that the RBI may have sold gold amounting to approximately $12 billion to shield its foreign-currency reserves from the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct," the central bank said in a statement.

Members of the public are, therefore, advised to rely on official information published by the RBI from time to time in such matters, it said.