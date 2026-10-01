RBI extends benchmark issuance strategy to 7 more states, J&K from Q3 FY27

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended its benchmark issuance strategy (BIS) framework to seven more states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of states and Union Territories (UTs) covered under the framework to 26.

The framework, aimed at enhancing transparency and providing greater clarity to investors, will now cover Assam, Goa, Haryana, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir from the October–December quarter of FY27.

The RBI had introduced the BIS on a pilot basis in the first quarter of FY27 for nine states: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Nine more states and Delhi were brought under the framework from the second quarter.