RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra calls on Finance Minister Sitharaman

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

"Sanjay Malhotra, Governor-@RBI calls on @nsitharaman," the office of the Finance Minister said in a post on X.

The meeting comes weeks after India logged a record 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of the current financial year despite global uncertainties.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the RBI's rate-setting panel, is scheduled for October 5-7, 2026.

In August, the central bank kept the short-term lending rate (repo) unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the fourth time in a row.

The Reserve Bank should raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points next month and again in December as a countermeasure to persistent external shocks, elevated crude oil prices and signs of broader inflationary pressures, an SBI research report said on Friday.