RBI governor says economic benefits take priority over central bank costs

The cost that the central bank incurs due to its operations is not the focus, but the overall benefit that accrues to the economy is key, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the post-policy media interaction.

While answering a question on imposing a cash reserve ratio on banks because it is the least-cost option for the RBI, Malhotra said, “When you talk about cost to the Reserve Bank, I think we need to look at cost to the economy and the benefits to the economy.”

Questions were raised after the RBI opened a concessional swap window to attract foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits in June. Banks mobilised a massive $133 billion in such deposits, which have a leverage facility.