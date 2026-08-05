'Someone has to pay': RBI Governor on proposal to levy MDR on UPI payment

“It is very premature to talk right now. The government is still carrying out the amendment. The costs have to be paid by someone. We all want that this public infrastructure should continue to strengthen. Let's wait and watch for further developments on this,” he said.

“Please keep in mind that ultimately it is the consumer in some way or the other who's paying. So, it may not be the same consumer. It may be the general economy, and you don't get to see it directly,” the RBI Governor added.

His remarks come days after the Union government moved to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, paving the way for the possible return of MDR on select UPI merchant transactions after nearly six years of a zero-MDR regime.

The government is considering charging 0.25-0.4 per cent MDR on UPI payments above ₹2,000 made to businesses, while keeping person-to-person transfers free. One proposal would apply the levy only to large merchants, shielding small businesses and consumers from additional charges.