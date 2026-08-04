MPC meet: RBI may join global central banks' status quo bandwagon

The world's major central banks have entered the second half of 2026 with little appetite for rate cuts, with some policymakers already debating whether the next move should be a rate hike. Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent on Wednesday, extending its pause for a fourth consecutive meeting. The Indian central bank is not expected sound dovish either as risks from El Nino and West Asia conflict looms in the horizon.