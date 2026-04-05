RBI may maintain status quo on repo rate, stance: Business Standard Poll

“There is still adequate uncertainty in terms of how the war impacts growth and inflation. So, the RBI should wait and watch the evolving data before taking a call either way,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist, Yes Bank. “A neutral stance gives the RBI flexibility,” he added.

Since the last policy, the escalating conflict in West Asia has heightened global uncertainty. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to key regional infrastructure have led to what the International Energy Agency describes as the most severe disruption to the global oil market since 1973. India, too, is facing the impact of the crisis. The rupee has weakened to below 93 per dollar, while crude oil prices have remained above $100 per barrel, driving up imported inflation. In addition, forecasts of a “Super El Niño” could further add to inflationary pressures.