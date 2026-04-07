RBI MPC likely to hold repo rate: 5 indicators to watch out for on April 8

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to hold interest rates on Wednesday (April 8) in its first policy decision since the beginning of the West Asia war, as it grapples with a sharply weaker rupee while trying to support economic growth.

According to a survey of 30 economists by Bloomberg, and a Business Standard poll of economists from 10 financial institutions, the central bank is expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, after the RBI signalled a prolonged pause at its last meeting in the first week of February this year, though the West Asian crisis had not begun back then.

It is important to note that a status quo decision would not imply a status quo market. If the rate and stance remain unchanged, attention is expected to shift immediately to a set of key variables that will indicate how the RBI is reading risks from oil, currency volatility, and global uncertainty. Why may the rate decision not be the whole story? A pause is widely expected and, on the surface, may appear uneventful. But the sharper question for markets will not be the rate decision itself, but what follows. Movements in crude oil, currency, bond yields and liquidity conditions will offer a clearer signal of underlying stress.

With global oil prices elevated and Brent crude over $110 per barrel, and financial flows volatile, markets are likely to read the RBI’s stance through price action rather than policy wording. Why is Brent crude the first number to track? Crude oil remains the most direct external risk variable for India. Prices have surged sharply amid the West Asia conflict, with supply disruptions pushing global benchmarks higher. For India, higher crude feeds into inflation, widens the import bill and adds pressure on the current account. Analysts have flagged that oil above $100 per barrel could begin to push inflation higher and complicate policy choices.

Therefore, even without escalation, sustained volatility in oil markets will be a key input for how the RBI calibrates its next move. How will the rupee signal market stress? The rupee has emerged as the fastest transmission channel of global shocks into domestic markets. It weakened to record lows near 95 per dollar before recovering slightly after RBI intervention measures. Recent steps by the central bank, including tighter rules on speculative positions, have helped stabilise the currency around the 93 level, though volatility remains elevated. According to economists cited by Bloomberg, a sharp or disorderly move in the rupee would signal rising external stress because currency weakness also feeds into imported inflation, especially through fuel and commodity prices.

What does the 10-year bond yield reveal? Government bond yields provide a real-time reading of how debt markets interpret the RBI’s stance. The benchmark 10-year yield has already risen above 7 per cent in recent weeks, according to a Reuters report, reflecting pressure from global factors and expectations of tighter financial conditions. If yields rise further despite a policy hold, it could indicate market discomfort over inflation or borrowing conditions. On the other hand, stable or easing yields may suggest that markets view the RBI’s stance as credible and adequate for current risks. Why do liquidity conditions matter after a pause? System liquidity and short-term money market rates will indicate whether operational conditions align with the stated policy stance. Even with a neutral stance, liquidity has been influenced by RBI interventions in forex markets and capital outflows. According to analysts cited by Reuters, these actions can tighten banking system liquidity and push up short-term rates.

If overnight rates remain elevated or liquidity tightens further, it could signal that effective monetary conditions are firmer than what the headline policy suggests. What will forex reserves and intervention clues indicate? The RBI does not disclose intervention data in real time, but markets infer its actions through currency behaviour and liquidity trends. Recent measures to curb speculative activity and stabilise the rupee indicate active management of currency volatility. Forex reserves act as a buffer to smooth volatility rather than defend a fixed level. Thus, analysts are of the view that any sustained intervention signals would suggest the central bank is prioritising currency stability alongside inflation management.