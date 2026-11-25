The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net purchased $6.94 billion in September, marking its fourth straight month of net buying. This follows a record $43.26 billion bought in August, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin.

The central bank bought $82.18 billion during the month, while it sold $75.25 billion.

The RBI had been a net dollar seller in 11 of the 18 months leading up to September. It sold dollars consistently from August 2025 to December 2025, before sales paused in January and February 2026 and resumed in March 2026.

The trend has reversed in 2026-27 (FY27). After net selling dollars in April and May, the RBI turned a net buyer in June and sharply stepped up purchases in July and August. Cumulative net dollar buying in FY27 so far rose to $54.37 billion by September-end, up from $47.43 billion at August-end. This more than offset the $53.13 billion of net selling in the whole of FY26.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market rose to a record $239.18 billion by September-end, up from $200.06 billion at August-end—an increase of about $39 billion in one month. A year earlier, in September 2025, the position stood at $59.41 billion. Short positions with a maturity of less than one year rose to $58.26 billion at the end of September from $55.15 billion in August, while positions with a maturity of more than one year rose to $201.73 billion from $176.57 billion. The RBI’s long dollar positions fell to $20.82 billion by September-end from $31.66 billion at August-end. Unlike in August, when all long positions matured within one month, they are now spread across maturities: $3.13 billion maturing within one month, $4.50 billion in one to three months, $10.42 billion in three months to one year and $2.77 billion beyond a year.