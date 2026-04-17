RBI pulls out ₹2 trillion transient liquidity via 7-day VRRR auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday pulled out ₹2.00031 trillion transient liquidity from the banking system through a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction.

The central bank had received higher bids worth ₹2.28098 trillion than the notified amount of ₹2 trillion in the auction.

The RBI accepted the bid at a 5.24 per cent cut-off rate and 5.23 per cent weighted average rate.

Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around ₹4.09 trillion.

Before this, the central bank had conducted a seven-day VRRR auction on April 10 and pulled out ₹2.00,041 trillion of transient liquidity from the banking system. These funds were reversed today into the banking system.