RBI's expected credit loss guidelines may hit PSBs, mid-tier banks harder

Bandhan, in its earnings call, said it expects an impact of around ₹1,250 crore from the new ECL guidelines issued by the RBI. If spread over five years, the annual impact would be about ₹250 crore, while a four-year transition would translate into an impact of around ₹300 crore per year.

According to Dinesh Kumar Khara, former chairman of SBI, the industry appears well positioned to absorb the impact of ECL. With capital adequacy levels in the range of 16-18 per cent, the estimated impact of 60-80 bps — spread over four years from 2027 to 2031 — seems manageable. “Banks can likely address the additional capital requirement by moderating dividend payouts. That said, the impact will vary depending on the composition of individual bank portfolios, particularly the mix of unsecured, secured and mortgage assets. At an industry level, the effect on profitability — estimated at ₹50,000-60,000 crore — appears modest when viewed against overall profits,” he said adding that with industry profits at around ₹4 trillion last year and expected to rise to ₹4.5-5 trillion this year, the overall impact on profitability does not seem considerable.