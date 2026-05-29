RBI's forex transaction gains rise 52% to ₹1.69 trillion in FY26

The Reserve Bank of India’s gains from foreign exchange transactions rose 52 per cent year-on-year during the financial year 2025-26, according to the central bank’s annual report released on Friday. The gains from foreign exchange transactions stood at ₹1.69 trillion in FY26 against ₹1.11 trillion during the financial year 2024-25. In FY26, the central bank gross sold $195 billion in the spot market to curb volatility in the foreign exchange market. The rupee depreciated 9.85 per cent in FY26; in March, the Indian unit fell close to 4 per cent following the West Asia war that started in late February.

The annual accounts also showed that the mark-to-market valuation of outstanding forward contracts as on March 31, 2026, resulted in a net unrealised loss of ₹43,403 crore, compared with a net unrealised gain of ₹6,985 crore as on March 31, 2025. The loss was debited to the Foreign Currency Forward Contracts Valuation Account (FCVA), with a contra credit to the Provision for Forward Contracts Valuation Account (PFCVA). The outstanding net short position of its forward book swelled to $103.06 billion by end-March, from $84.3 billion a year ago. Data showed that the central bank booked a mark-to-market net loss on outstanding forward contracts for the first time in at least five years.

The RBI said the debit balance in FCVA was adjusted against the Contingency Fund on March 31, 2026, and reversed on the first working day of the following year in line with the extant accounting policy. Accordingly, the balance in FCVA stood at nil at the end of FY26. In FY26, RBI’s balance sheet size increased by 20.6 per cent to ₹91.97 trillion. The increase on the assets side was due to a rise in domestic investments, gold and foreign investments by 44.9 per cent, 63.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively. On the liabilities side, revaluation accounts, notes issued, deposits and other liabilities increased by 63.4 per cent, 11.8 per cent, 11.6 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively.

Income for the year rose 26.4 per cent to ₹3.38 trillion in 2025-26 from ₹2.67 trillion in the previous year, while expenditure increased 7.8 per cent to ₹50,995 crore from ₹47,286 crore. Domestic assets constituted 29.1 per cent and foreign currency assets, gold (including Gold Deposit and gold held in India), and loans and advances to financial institutions outside India constituted 70.9 per cent of total assets as on March 31, 2026, as against 25.7 per cent and 74.3 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2025. A provision of ₹1.09 trillion was made and transferred to the Contingency Fund (CF).

Meanwhile, the central bank’s holdings of domestic securities increased 44.9 per cent to ₹22.59 trillion as on March 31, 2026, from ₹15.59 trillion a year earlier. The increase was mainly due to net purchases of government securities during the year. Investments comprise dated government rupee securities, state government securities and oil bonds. The RBI held 880.52 metric tonnes of gold as on March 31, 2026, of which 312.32 metric tonnes were held as backing for notes issued. The value of gold held as assets of the Issue Department rose 64.1 per cent to ₹3.88 trillion from ₹2.37 trillion a year earlier. The increase in value was attributed to the rise in the price of gold during the year.