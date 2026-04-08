RBI's MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, retains neutral stance

Why did RBI keep rates unchanged?

This marks the second consecutive policy review where the MPC has held rates steady, after cutting the benchmark rate by 125 basis points since February 2025.

What is RBI’s inflation outlook?

Quarterly projections are:

Q1: 4 per cent

Q2: 4.4 per cent

Q3: 5.2 per cent

Q4: 4.7 per cent

For the first time, the RBI also introduced a core inflation estimate of 4.4 per cent, which it will publish regularly going forward.

Malhotra cautioned that geopolitical tensions in West Asia and heightened uncertainty pose upside risks to inflation.

What is the growth outlook?

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the current financial year is projected at 6.9 per cent.

Quarterly estimates are:

Q1: 6.8 per cent

Q2: 6.7 per cent

Q3: 7 per cent