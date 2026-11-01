RBI's net short dollar forward position hits record $239.2 bn in September

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market surged to a new record of $239.2 billion by the end of September, from $200.06 billion at the end of August, the latest data released by the central bank showed.

While net shorts for more than one year increased to $199 billion from $176.6 billion, those in the three-month to one-year tenor stood at $13.22 billion at the end of September.

The sharp rise in the net short position in recent months was due to a special concessional swap window for banks to mobilise foreign currency non-resident (bank) (FCNR(B)) deposits, operationalised on June 8, 2026. While the window closed on August 31, banks were allowed to undertake swaps until September 11.

“The RBI’s recent slew of FX measures and tighter market access have steadied the spot market, with INR rebounding ~2% from its recent low of 96.85/USD,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global. “This heavy short position also limits RBI's room to cap a severely dislocated and elevated forward premia.” The 12-month dollar-rupee forward premium rose by over 120 basis points in October, increasing the cost of hedging future dollar payments. The premium, which reflects the difference between the forward and spot exchange rates, rose to 4.57 per cent on Friday from 3.36 per cent at the end of September. “We see the recent forward rates easing as a partial unwinding of the panic premium, not a decisive decline, and with a $200bn+ net short forward book, the RBI has limited room to cap premia,” Arora added.