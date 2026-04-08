RBI signals liquidity range to retain overnight rates closer to policy rate

India's central bank on Wednesday signalled liquidity levels that would be essential to keep overnight rates closer to ​the key policy rate.

The central bank maintained that the weighted ​average call rate (WACR) is its operative rate, and it aims to keep ‌it as close to the policy repo rate as possible.

Maintaining liquidity surplus in a range of 0.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent of deposits is likely to keep the spread between the WACR and the policy rate between 5-10 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monetary policy report.

The move in liquidity is inversely related to the spread, but the relationship is found to be non-linear, the RBI said.

Earlier in the day, the RBI kept its repo rate and policy stance unchanged, and Governor Sanjay Malhotra said ‌the RBI will continue to be proactive and pre-emptive in liquidity management and ensure sufficient liquidity to meet the productive requirements of the economy. In contrast to the surplus conditions, a liquidity deficit in the range of 0.4 per cent to 0.7 per cent of deposits is likely to keep the WACR above the repo rate by 5-10 bps, the report said. "Large excess liquidity does not have a substantial incremental impact ​on the spread beyond a threshold, but under deficit conditions, the spread becomes unbounded at higher ‌levels of deficit," the central bank said.