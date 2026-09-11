RBI to drain ₹1 trillion through bond sales to tackle surplus cash

The Reserve Bank of India will drain 1 trillion rupees ($10.5 billion) from lenders through bond sales, stepping up its efforts to tackle a massive build-up of surplus cash in the banking system that poses inflation risks.

The central bank will conduct the bond sales in three tranches to be held on Sept. 17, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. The move comes after surplus cash with banks rose to a record high of around 11 trillion rupees following massive inflows under the central bank's recent capital-raising windows.

In the first auction on Sept. 17, the RBI has offered to sell notes maturing in 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032.