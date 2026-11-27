The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged banks to expedite credit sanctions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and reduce their reliance on collateral, encouraging cash-flow-based lending through digital channels to improve access to finance for the sector.

At the 31st meeting of the Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) on MSME credit in Kolkata, Deputy Governor Swaminathan J called for greater use of the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) and other digital channels to facilitate lending to MSMEs, the RBI said in a press release.

He also emphasised the need to expand the use of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) for receivables financing and strengthen early identification and resolution of stress among MSME borrowers.

The meeting reviewed the flow of working capital and investment credit to MSMEs, lending to first-time borrowers, and credit guarantee coverage. Discussions also covered the enhanced limit for collateral-free lending to micro and small enterprises, settlement of invoices of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) through TReDS, and key provisions of the MSMED (Amendment) Act, 2026. Recognising the contribution of MSMEs to India's economic growth and development goals, the deputy governor also called on industry associations to actively participate in the RBI's outreach initiatives, including town halls and district-level MSME SAMVAAD meetings. Such engagements would help improve awareness of credit-related initiatives and enable industry associations to raise concerns of their members with banks, according to the RBI.