Reality check: From UP to TN, 5 states promise to chip in combined $5 trn

The rupee depreciated at a CAGR of 2.38 per cent during FY23-26. At that rate, the state’s economy would be $0.44 trillion this financial year and $0.57 trillion in 2029-30, roughly half the projections.

However, if the rupee depreciates at a lower rate, the state economy’s size would be larger. If the rupee remains at the same rate — 88.31 — as it was in 2025-26 from 2026-27 onwards, UP’s economy would be a bit higher at $0.45 trillion in 2026-27 but much bigger at $0.63 trillion in 2029-30.

The same is for the other four states. Of them, Tamil Nadu would be $0.96 trillion by 2035-36, smaller than the $1.5 trillion it had targeted, if it maintains a CAGR of 11.4 per cent seen from 2022-23 to 2026-27 (Budget assumption) on the assumption of rupee depreciation at 2.38 per cent a year. If the rupee value remains at 88.31, the state’s economy would be much larger at $1.21 trillion in FY36, but still smaller than the target.