Home / Economy / News / REC board approves ₹1.6 trillion market borrowing programme for FY27

REC board approves ₹1.6 trillion market borrowing programme for FY27

The market borrowings of ₹1.6 trillion includes raising up to ₹1.4 trillion through the issuance of capital gains tax exemption bonds

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)
The market borrowings also fund raising up to ₹10,000 each from short term loans and commercial papers (Photo: PIB)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 1:10 PM IST
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State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved market borrowings of ₹1.6 trillion for the fiscal 2026-27 at a meeting held on March 25.

According to a regulatory filing, the market borrowings of ₹1.6 trillion includes raising up to ₹1.4 trillion through the issuance of capital gains tax exemption bonds, domestic debentures as well as rupee term loans, and external commercial borrowings.

The market borrowings also fund raising up to ₹10,000 each from short term loans and commercial papers.

Funds under the borrowing programme shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions, with the approval of Competent Authority as per the powers delegated in this regard by the Board of Directors, it added.

Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 25, inter-alia considered and approved the Market Borrowing Programme of the Company for the financial year 2026-27, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :RECRural Electrification Corporation Rural Electrification Corporation RECRural Electrification Corprural electricity in IndiaRural ElectrificationPower ministry

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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