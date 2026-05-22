Record RBI dividend likely to provide limited fiscal support: Economists

Emkay Global chief economist Madhavi Arora said some mitigating factors could partially help absorb the pressure, including drawdowns from the Economic Stabilisation Fund (Rs 1 trillion), rationalisation of non-core capital expenditure (Rs 35,000 crore), and cuts in non-core revenue expenditure (Rs 45,000 crore).

Considering the possibility of revenue shortfall and expenditure overshoot, especially fertiliser subsidies, which are expected to rise by an additional Rs 70,000 crore, economists expect a fiscal slippage of at least 20 basis points in FY27.

The record surplus transfer of Rs 2.87 trillion to the Centre by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for FY27 is likely to provide only limited support to the government’s strained fiscal situation in FY27 amid the West Asia conflict, economists said.

“Even after accounting for these offsets, FY27 could still see fiscal slippage of at least 0.2 per cent of GDP, assuming no shortfall in divestment proceeds or other revenue streams,” Arora said.

The Budget has projected the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP, assuming 10 per cent growth in nominal GDP. But following the downward revision in nominal GDP after the rollout of a new base year, 10 per cent growth in nominal GDP is likely to take the fiscal deficit to 4.46 per cent of GDP in FY27.