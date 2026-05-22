Home / Economy / News / Record RBI dividend likely to provide limited fiscal support: Economists

Record RBI dividend likely to provide limited fiscal support: Economists

Economists warn of fiscal slippage risks in FY27 despite RBI's record surplus transfer, citing higher subsidy burden and lower revenue growth

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
premium
Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 8:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The record surplus transfer of Rs 2.87 trillion to the Centre by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for FY27 is likely to provide only limited support to the government’s strained fiscal situation in FY27 amid the West Asia conflict, economists said.
 
Considering the possibility of revenue shortfall and expenditure overshoot, especially fertiliser subsidies, which are expected to rise by an additional Rs 70,000 crore, economists expect a fiscal slippage of at least 20 basis points in FY27.
 
Emkay Global chief economist Madhavi Arora said some mitigating factors could partially help absorb the pressure, including drawdowns from the Economic Stabilisation Fund (Rs 1 trillion), rationalisation of non-core capital expenditure (Rs 35,000 crore), and cuts in non-core revenue expenditure (Rs 45,000 crore).
 
“Even after accounting for these offsets, FY27 could still see fiscal slippage of at least 0.2 per cent of GDP, assuming no shortfall in divestment proceeds or other revenue streams,” Arora said.
 
The Budget has projected the fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP, assuming 10 per cent growth in nominal GDP. But following the downward revision in nominal GDP after the rollout of a new base year, 10 per cent growth in nominal GDP is likely to take the fiscal deficit to 4.46 per cent of GDP in FY27.
 
Assuming an average crude oil price of $95 per barrel in the current year, and accounting for gains from the customs duty hikes on gold and silver imports and the Economic Stabilisation Fund, ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar expects the government’s fiscal deficit to slip to 4.7 per cent of GDP in FY27.
 
“As compared to the Budget Estimates, the fisc is expected to remain under pressure owing to expectations of higher fertiliser and fuel subsidy requirements, and lower tax collections and oil marketing companies’ dividends,” Nayar said.
 
CareEdge chief economist Rajani Sinha said she expects a revenue loss of Rs 1.1 trillion this year from the excise duty cut announced in late March, and there may also be a slowdown in tax collections due to lower corporate profits. The Central government had cut special additional excise duty by Rs 10 per litre each on petrol and diesel on March 27.
 
“The RBI surplus transfer is marginally lower than expected, thereby limiting the levers for the government in terms of managing the fiscal slippage risks,” Kotak Mahindra Bank chief economist Upasna Bhardwaj said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Cyprus unveil five-year defence roadmap, elevate strategic ties

Rupee among Asia's most vulnerable currencies amid crude oil risks

Piyush Goyal to visit Canada on Monday amid push to fast-track FTA talks

India, Cyprus elevate ties to 'strategic' level; set up joint task force

India's job engine strains as Iran war hits remittances and trade

Topics :Fiscal DeficitRBIdividend

First Published: May 22 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story