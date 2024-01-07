Red Sea-Somali piracy double whammy shakes shipping industry, trade

A double whammy of increasing attacks on merchant vessels travelling through the Red Sea and an unexpected resurgence of Somali pirates in international waters has shaken the shipping industry, with rising costs becoming a concern for merchant shipping lines and seafarer safety for governments across the world.

On January 4, Somali pirates hijacked a Liberian-flagged vessel, Lila Norfolk, which had 15 Indian and 6 Filipino seafarers on board. While the seafarers were rescued due to the intervention of the Indian Navy, India’s shipping regulator and maritime defence stakeholders do not see the piracy situation changing anytime soon. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, the use of projectile weapons and loitering munitions (or suicide drones) on merchant vessels has led to shipping lines rerouting vessels and avoiding the stretch, impacting prices.

According to Drewry’s World Container Index (updated on January 4), the composite index increased by 61 per cent to $2,670 per 40ft container over the previous week and has increased by 25 per cent compared with the same week last year. This figure is now 88 per cent higher than average pre-pandemic rates.

Container prices had shot up during the pandemic. “Numerous players made windfall profits due to the heightened rates during the pandemic, and the industry had been looking for relief on that front. This poses a new challenge,” a shipping industry source said.







ALSO READ: Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt According to the assessment, freight rates from China to various countries in Europe have surged by 115 per cent during the last week, while shipments from China to the United States have become 30-40 per cent costlier.

Most industry executives and market intelligence firms are expecting these prices to escalate, sparking concerns of inflation in finished goods as containers are among the most impacted shipping segments through the crisis.

“Right now, we are seeing at least a 25 per cent escalation in rerouting costs for numerous shipping lines,” the source quoted above said. “Besides the obvious ones, seafarers also have to be paid higher if they are traversing through a high-risk zone,” he added.



According to estimates, around 400 commercial vessels are typically travelling through the Red Sea at any given time. The chokepoint created in international waters owing to recent developments has impacted 11 per cent of global maritime trade, according to the International Monetary Fund’s PortWatch portal.

“The situation is very critical around the Red Sea where military intervention has already begun. Our customers inform us that they will not pass through that route until they regain confidence. It depends on how fast the navies intervene and restore peace,” Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange, a Germany-based online container logistics platform, told Business Standard.



Also, as the contract negotiations are nearing (April 2024), it would mean that the contract rates will be higher than what was being projected before this incident. We have already seen that the heightened security risks have resulted in increased war risk premiums, contributing to higher operating costs.

“An additional 40 per cent longer route, causing heavy upward pressure on the operating costs is expected to persist as the shipping time extends anywhere between one to four weeks due to the longer route. Added regulatory requirements and compliance will also add complexity to the operations,” Roeloffs said.

Meanwhile, the escalating crisis is expected to push shipping costs up by 60 per cent and insurance premiums by 20 per cent, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said over the weekend. Delays of up to 20 days due to rerouting, and potential cargo loss from piracy and attacks were also flagged as serious concerns.



India, in particular, being heavily reliant on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait for crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas imports, faces substantial economic and security risks from any disruption in the area, the think tank said. The strait

Trade with the Middle East, Africa, and Europe may suffer as a result.

After more than a year of securing major shipments of Russian crude, India is increasingly looking to re-establish supplies from its traditional partners in West Asia. As of November, Iraq and Saudi Arabia were the second and third-largest sources of crude for India according to estimates made by London-based commodity data analytics provider Vortexa, which tracks ship movements to estimate imports.