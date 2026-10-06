Reforms on the cards: GST Council likely to shun mid-year rate changes

This follows the GST 2.0 reforms implemented last September. The GST Council had overhauled the structure of the indirect tax regime, replacing the four main rates of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent with a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, alongside a 40 per cent rate for select sin and luxury goods and services. It also phased out the GST compensation cess on the 28 per cent slab.

The exercise involved widespread rate rationalisation across consumer goods, automobiles, cement, healthcare and other sectors, with several items either being moved to lower slabs or getting exempted. “A stable rate structure means contracts can be priced over their term. Capital spending can be assessed on known assumptions. Systems do not have to be reconfigured every few months. Stability of this kind is what businesses ask for,” the official said. The Centre has not received a single request for tweaking GST rates from states after the GST 2.0 overhaul, the official added.