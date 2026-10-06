Reforms on the cards: GST Council likely to shun mid-year rate changes

The official said after GST 2.0 reforms were implemented, the indirect tax base has grown by 25 per cent.
“When GST was adopted, a lot of restrictions were put on input tax credit. Many of these are now being removed because the doubts that people had about revenue loss and misuse are unfounded. We are trying to align the GST structure to what it should be conceptually,” the official added.
Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head & Partner at KPMG, said the industry is keenly awaiting the announcements, already being called GST 3.0. “The one everyone is watching is the refund of input services under the inverted duty structure. Allowing that would help in credit monetisation and improve liquidity for businesses whose rates were cut, such as FMCG, food, pharma, etc. Industry also looks forward to refunds on capital goods, even if spread over a period of time,” he added.