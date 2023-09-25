Regulatory framework for large unlisted firms by MCA in the works

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is considering a regulatory framework for large unlisted companies – a step that could have a systemic implication, said a senior government officer. The ministry believes a rigorous regime for large unlisted companies is needed in contrast with its current light touch regulation.

“There is a defined regime for the listed companies by the Sebi. It is felt that MCA needs to look into a framework for large unlisted companies,” said the officer, referring to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.



The new regulations are expected to be part of deliberations of the Company Law Committee (CLC), said the officer. The committee’s tenure was recently extended by a year till September 16, 2024.

“We are mindful that the smaller companies should have low compliance burden, but there are several unlisted companies which are large and can have implications on the overall ecosystem,” said the officer.



The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2020, provided for preparation of financial results of prescribed classes of unlisted companies on a periodical basis, but it was not notified by the MCA. Amid discussions on the criteria to define large unlisted companies, the issue gained increased significance after recent corporate governance lapses in startups such as education technology giant Byju’s.

The MCA ordered an inspection of Byju’s books following reports of resignation of its auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells and three of the company’s board members.