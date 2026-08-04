Reit, Invit investors to regain dividend tax break; SPV surcharge will rise

Shobhit Agarwal, chief executive officer at Anarock Capital, said the Bill is a positive step but leaves some gaps. “The higher 25 per cent surcharge on SPVs choosing the new regime under Riets and Invits remains a disincentive that partly offsets the restored dividend exemption. It would also help to have greater clarity on the taxation of interest and capital gains in the hands of unitholders.”

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes’ FAQs (frequently asked questions), the proposed amendment follows MAT reforms introduced through the Finance Act, 2026, under which MAT became a final tax for companies remaining in the old regime, while accumulated MAT credits could be utilised only after migrating to the new regime. The changes were intended to encourage companies, including SPVs of business trusts, to move to the new regime. However, such a shift would have caused unitholders to lose the dividend exemption. To provide certainty, the Bill seeks to restore the exemption while proposing an additional 15 percentage-point surcharge on SPVs to offset the resulting revenue loss.